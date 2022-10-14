Forestry fight

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It will have come as a shock to King’s Cross residents to learn what the forestry plans to do with the farm it has bought there.

There is no doubt King’s Cross and the surrounding area is one of tremendous natural beauty overlooking Holy Isle and Lamlash Bay with the Goatfell mountain range in the background.

It is a quiet and secluded backwater with just one road in and out of it. People live there for the peace and quiet.





It is unsurprising then that residents have been quick to react when they learned of Forestry and Land Scotland’s plans for a timber transfer base at the Scottish Salmon Company fish farm jetty.

The fish farm previously turned down a proposal by the former Forestry Commission to share its jetty. However, owning the farmland right beside it and having a timber stacking area nearby may sway a joint arrangement in favour of the forestry.

But FLS has to get the timber to the site and that is where the further worry comes for residents with up to eight trucks a day using the single narrow road 12 hours a day with accompanying noise and nuisance.

The forestry say the farm will be developed complying with all relevant approval processes but the community is right to meet and discuss its own response as soon as possible.



