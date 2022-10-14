Birds flock together in preparation for migration

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bird Notes for September by Jim Cassels

The weather in September was cooler than August and the dry spell through July and August ended.

In comparison to last September, while the temperature was similar, this September was wetter with 70 per cent more rain. September is the start of the peak migration season when many birds are on the move. The weather was generally conducive for watching this migration.





Birds on migration included: a knot at Machriewaterfoot on 5th, a whimbrel at Imachar on 9th, five wheatear and 32 white wagtail on Sliddery shore also on 9th, a bar-tailed godwit at Kildonan on 11th, one greenshank and five sandwich tern in Whiting Bay on 12th, 23 dunlin at Machriewaterfoot on 20th, a female merlin on Sliddery Shore on 26th and a black-tailed godwit on Cleats Shore on 29th.

At this time of year, birds begin to flock together, often in preparation for migration. Reports included: 40 Manx shearwater off Blackwaterfoot on 2nd, 50 starling at Silver Sands on 5th, 114 ringed plover at Machriewaterfoot on 6th, 16 black-throated diver at Machriewaterfoot on 8th, 43 pied wagtail at Cleiteadh Buidhe also on 8th, 31 red-breasted merganser at Whitefarland on 9th, 500 linnet on Cleats Shore on 10th, 100 gannet off Kilpatrick on 11th, 51 redshank in Whiting Bay on 12th, 150 common gull in Blackwaterfoot on 13th, 50 goldfinch in Pirnmill also on 13th, 54 turnstone in Machriewaterfoot on 20th, 160 shag in Lamlash Bay on 22nd, 143 golden plover at Dougarie on 29th and 250 skylark over Cleats Shore also on 29th. This gives an indication of the numbers of birds that are on the move at this time of year.

In September, there were reports of returning winter visitors including: three rook at Cleats Shore on 10th, 80 pink-footed geese over Sliddery on 16th, one barnacle goose on Pladda on 24th, eight whooper swan over the Rodden on 28th and 11 redwing in Glenree on 29th.

A number of summer visitors were still around in September including: a chiffchaff in Monyquil on 2nd, a common sandpiper on Sliddery Shore on 9th and two lesser black-backed gull and two sand martin in Sannox Bay on 21st. For house martin, the largest September record was 150 in Sliddery on 20th and the latest one was three in Brodick on 30th. For swallow, the largest group was 30 in Glenloig on 1st and the latest one was two on Cleats Shore on 29th. October should see the last of the house martins, swallows and other summer visitors departing south.





More than 100 species were recorded on Arran in September. Other interesting sightings this month included: a water rail on Cleats Shore on 2nd, three little egret on Sliddery Shore on 9th, four common crossbill in Clauchan Glen on 10th, one moorhen at Port na Lochan on 13th, a red kite over the Fallen Rocks on 16th, a female goosander at Machriewaterfoot on 29th and a little grebe on Mossend Pond on 30th. In addition, there were 12 reports of kingfisher from seven coastal locations, dispersing after breeding. Last but by no means least, there was a report of a turtle dove on Arran. This will feature in the next bird notes in the Banner.

Finally, my thanks to all the volunteers who took part in the eider survey in September. There will be a brief report on this in the October notes.

Enjoy your birding and keep safe.

Please send any bird notes with ‘what, when, where’ to me at Kilpatrick Kennels, Kilpatrick, Blackwaterfoot, KA27 8EY, or email me at jim@arranbirding.co.uk I look forward to hearing from you. For more information on birding on Arran purchase the Arran Bird Report 2021 and the Arran Bird Report, The First 40 Years. Plus visit the website http://www.arranbirding.co.uk/index.html

Bird flu update

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 arrived on Arran on July 12. Arran Vets is continuing to ask to be informed if you see dying swans, geese, poultry, raven, crows, seabirds including gulls plus birds of prey such as buzzards. These are the species that are most likely to be infected. DEFRA should also be informed on 03459 33 55 77.

The migratory wheatear is moving through our shores. Photograph: Arthur Duncan. No_B41septbirdnotes01

Bar-tailed godwit feeding up before moving south. Photograph: Joan Thomson. No_B41septbirdnotes02

Ringed plover are starting to flock together in great numbers. Photograph: Helen Logan. No_B41septbirdnotes03

Goldfinch have started to flock together. Photograph: Brian Couper. No_B41septbirdnotes04

Ajuvenile little egret, identified by the colour of its bill and legs. Photograph: Arthur Duncan. No_B41septbirdnotes05

It has been another good month for sighting kingfisher as these birds start dispersing after breeding. Photograph: Arthur Duncan. No_B41septbirdnotes06