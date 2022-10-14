Arran go down fighting against tough Troon side

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran ladies hockey team welcomed Troon to Brodick Ormidale astroturf for an 11.30am push back last Saturday.

With only ten players, Arran ladies knew they would have to dig deep from the whistle against a young, talented team.

True to form, the Arran weather blew up in the first half, with driving rain and blustery wind making playing conditions tough.

Both teams pressed hard throughout the first half, with the only goal of the half coming from a Troon short corner. The 23rd minute saw a Troon midfielder receive a green card for four previous stick tackles following umpire warnings.





With the weather clearing after the half time break, Troon found themselves under pressure from midfielders Lorraine Hewie, Mia Walker and captain Lynda Fenton. With solid passing and strong interception from Kayla Hewie, Arran pushed forward looking for an equaliser.

However, Troon broke free again, scoring from open play with a wonderful goal in the top right corner, even though keeper Suzi got her stick to it.

Still fighting, Arran ladies’ Lorraine Hewie made a flawless run-down field and, following a one-two move with Kaitlyn Haddow, Lorraine scored to make it 2-1.

Despite lots of hard pressing towards goal, Arran struggled to find the back of the net again and when play broke through the midfield, Troon continued pressuring the Arran defensive line, leading to a third goal in the 16th minute of the second half.

Dame of the game was awarded to captain Lynda Fenton by Troon players who commented on her continued presence and interference to their play.

The team thanks Pauline Reid for umpiring the match and invites supporters to attend their home game against Hillhead IV’s tomorrow (Saturday) in Brodick. Push back 2pm.

