Anne conquers simm list with final summit on Arran

Arran has been the backdrop to the completion of an attempt to scale a large, and relatively unknown, list of British mountains.

Anne Bunn, 58, from the village of Egglescliffe near Stockton-on-Tees has become the first woman to conquer all 2,532 simms in Britain, with her final ascent taking place on Arran.

Simm is an acronym for 600-metre mountain with a drop of at least 30 metres all round. The majority of simms are in Scotland, with Arran accounting for 16 of them.





Anne’s accomplished her final simm, which she needed to complete the list, on Torr Ceum na Caillich (727m) on Saturday September 24. Torr Ceum na Caillich is the easterly peak above the Witches Step. This summit is not named on maps, so Torr Ceum na Caillich is a given name and if anyone local knows its proper name the hill baggers would be delighted to learn what it is.

Only four men are known to have achieved a simm completion and Anne is the only known woman to complete the challenge. When asked why she took on the challenge, Anne said: ‘I’m always looking for new places to explore in Britain and different hills to climb. Having completed the Munros in 1997 and the Corbetts and Grahams in 2015, the simms seemed an interesting next step. Though I never thought I’d finish them’.

When asked why she choose Arran as the backdrop for her final simm, Anne said: ‘Well, I’d been before and seen Ceum na Caillich at close quarters, but for a mere walker the exposure at the top was a bit risky. So it was left undone.

‘When I realised I could finish the hill list, we hired Dave from Peaks and Passes to give us the security of a rope. Then it was simply a short step across the gap on to the toehold and up I went. What a wonderful location to celebrate’.





The simms listing was compiled and surveyed by Alan Dawson, author of The Relative Hills of Britain, referred to as the Marilyns, and The 1033 High Hills of Britain. He is currently researching a book on the simms to be published by Pedantic Press. The current list of simms can be found on the Hill Bagging website at www.hill-bagging.co.uk

Arran has four Corbetts, one Graham and 12 Marilyns, and the 16 simms are: Goatfell (875m), Mullach Buidhe (830m), North Goatfell (818m), Caisteal Abhail (859m), Beinn Tarsuinn (826m), Beinn Nuis (793m), Cir Mhor (798m), Suidhe Fhearghas (660m), Torr Ceum na Caillich (727m), Caisteal Abhail East Top (760m), A’Chir (746m), Beinn a’Chliabhain (675m), Beinn Bharrain (721m), Beinn Bhreac (711m), Casteal na h-Iolaire (715m) and Meall Donn (653m).