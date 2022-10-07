Whiting Bay bowlers compete for Covid Cup

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Bowling Club players took advantage of a sunny day to play their newest competition, known as the Covid Cup.

The Covid Cup was devised by Johnny McGovern at the end of bowling season last year. It was such an enjoyable fixture, it was repeated this year.

Winners were Duncan Roberts and Karyn Wilson Hill. Trevor Foster won the spider game which was enjoyed by everyone after the cup competition. Other participants received lollypops as consolation prizes.





Jan Young told the Arran Banner: ‘There was a good turnout and lots of fun and laughs on the day.’

Covid Cup winners Duncan Roberts and Karyn Wilson Hill with the trophy and consolation prize winners. No_B40bowling02



