Prestigious Brodick hotel put up for sale

By Hugh Boag

A prestigious Arran hotel has been put up for sale three years after the death of its owner.

The Douglas Hotel is on the market with a guide price of £3.25 million along with The Shorehouse at offers over £695,000. Both were owned by Sean Henry who died suddenly in Spain, aged just 53.





As expected, executors for Mr Henry’s estate have decided to sell the properties in Brodick as fully operational going concern trading businesses.

Early interest in the hotel is said to be keen after the property went on sale this week.

The four-star Douglas Hotel, set in 1.8 acres of land, comprises 21 guest bedrooms as well as a bar, bistro, lounges and alfresco terraces. It benefitted from an £8 million refurbishment when it was bought by Mr Henry in 2006 and opened in June 2011. It was awarded The Scottish Boutique Hotel of the Year in 2020.

The category C listed building is being marketed by estate agents Graham + Sibbald and the property schedule states: ‘For new owners, The Douglas Hotel, with the monies expended beyond normal commercial considerations, is an exceptional opportunity.





‘The hotel is in complete walk-in condition, the business has been operated entirely under management with a dedicated general manager and a excellent team of both loyal and local staff.’

The Shorehouse is a 13-apartment self-catering aparthotel, a few minutes’ walk from The Douglas which also provides accommodation for hotel workers. Anyone buying the hotel would be given first refusal for The Shorehouse.

Hotel manager Kate Russell told the Arran Banner: ‘Following the untimely passing of the owner Sean Henry in September 2019, the estate executors have decided to sell the properties as fully operational going concern trading businesses.

‘After steering the businesses in and out of Covid, it is the intention of the executors to obtain full market value, not sell when times were difficult, to do justice to the wonderful work done by the team and the late owner, to meet the obligations of the estate.’

Alistair Letham, a hotel consultant with Graham + Sibbald, added: ‘With The Douglas Hotel being a truly ‘trophy’ hotel opportunity, its availability is an outstanding and rare opportunity for new owners to take over a beautiful hotel property and established business in one of Scotland’s most popular island destinations. The additional availability of The Shorehouse provides the spread of accommodation style and type to complement each other.’

The Douglas Hotel seen through the memorial entrance arch containing Sean Henry’s initials. 01_B40douglas01

The Shorehouse in also on the market at offers over £695,000. 01_B40shorehouse02

The late Sean Henry. NO_B39sean01