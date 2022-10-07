Powerful Glasgow side too good for re-shuffled Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Glasgow High Kelvinside 8

Arran Ladies 0

West District Third Division







Arran Ladies hockey team travelled to face Glasgow High Kelvinside (GHK) in their second West District 3rd Division game with only 10 players.

Captain Lynda Fenton and coach Lorraine Hewie discussed tactics on the ferry and decided a re-shuffle was required to spread senior experience among the side’s new young players.

Suzi Haddow donned her goalie kit and Dawn Lyle, Lee Reid and Marie Craig took up position on the defensive line. Lynda and Lorraine moved into centre midfield with ‘veteran’ Mia Walker, aged 19, leading Kayla Hewie, Caitlyn Haddow and Julia Kunis on the wings.

Arran ‘borrowed’ an 11th player from the home team thanks to a new Scottish Hockey ruling that recognises travelling teams cannot always field a full team. With five substitutes to choose from, on top of their starting 11, GHK were happy to oblige and young Jenny stepped into the centre forward position.





GHK demonstrated their skills and determination throughout the first half, scoring from excellent passing and strong set piece short corners.

The second half saw Arran Ladies use good communications, defensive organisation and effective passing to repel the constant attacking pressure being applied by the home team.

Although the final score was 8-0, the Arran players felt the game had been fair, challenging and fun which is important when developing team. Chatting on the ferry home, many of the new players felt they had learned from the game and improved their skills.

Lynda was congratulated by her teammates when Lorraine announced she had been nominated as player of the match by the GHK Ladies for her constant presence and disruption of their attacks throughout the game.

The team is at home for its next game against Troon on Saturday October 8, with an early pass back time of 11.30am.

The team thanked Pauline Reid for umpiring the match and look forward to welcoming supporters at the next game.

Photographs: Kellen Craig.

The Arran side had to put up a strong defence with GHK keeping up the pressure. No_B40hockey01

Both teams enjoyed the challenging game which saw a GHK player joining the Arran side as a centre forward. No_B40hockey02

Lee Reid blasts the ball down the pitch. No_B40hockey03