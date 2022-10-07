International trainee ministers visit Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An international group of 10 young adults from the Netherlands, Nigeria, India and the US came to Arran for a week-long visit as part of their ministry training course with Youth With a Mission (YWAM).

The group was accompanied by the Reverend Andrew Clark, minister of Arran Baptist Church and ministry team leader at Sannox Christian Centre, who led worship and preached at services in Kilmory and later in Lamlash Church.

During the services, the group sang contemporary worship songs in some of their native languages and two of the group, Pastor Raymond from Nigeria and Lauren from the US, spoke about their experiences in their own countries and shared some of what they are learning on their YWAM course.





YWAM is based in Paisley and has a training centre in Seamill.

The trainee ministers were based at Sannox Christian Centre where they held an open house worship session. They also joined a music-making session in Lamlash.

As well as offering encouragement and blessing to locals during the visit, the team went on a ‘prayer walk’, asking for God’s blessing on village homes and businesses.

The YWAM ministry training course lasts for three months and the organisation, founded in 1960, is an inter-denominational Christian training organisation.





Some members of the visiting group with the Reverend Andrew Clark and their group leader Patrick Brandes in Lamlash Church after the morning service. No_B40church01