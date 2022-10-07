Home game for Arran AFC

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Isle of Arran Amateur Football Club face Bobby’s Bar of Saltcoats at Ormidale Park, Brodick, this weekend.

The Ayrshire Sunday Amateur Football Assocation league fixture will take place on Sunday October 9, with a 2.30pm kick off.

Only one point separates the teams, with Arran sitting ninth in the league and Bobby’s Bar in eleventh. Bobby’s Bar is yet to earn any points after three matches.





The match is expected to be a fiercely contested one and spectators are encouraged to go along and support the Arran side.