Live music blow as Crofters to close

One of Brodick’s most popular restaurants and bars is to close at the end of the month.

The closure of Crofters Arran is a big blow to the eating out choices in Brodick and to the grassroots live music scene.

But it is to close its doors after nearly nine years of trading and is now on the market at a fixed price of £360,000, which as well as the bistro and large newly-fitted beer garden, includes a two bedroom owner/manager’s flat.





Sellers Graham + Sibbald describe it as a popular bistro with a good turnover of business ready for a new operator.

Founded by Donal Boyle, the family restaurant developed a well-respected reputation for itself because of its food and music offerings and its efforts to use local suppliers and create a circular economy.

They regularly held music sessions giving a platform to local musicians as well as invited guests from the mainland. Earlier this year, they hosted the daily sessions of the Arran Folk Festival, stepping in at the last minute to help.

Over the past four years, Crofters have been working hard to create a sustainable hospitality-lead lifestyle brand that showcases Arran and Scottish produce.





In an off-shot of the business during lockdown, Donal’s daughter Ealana created the Crofters Larder producing everything from cured meats to ketchup.

However, the Boyles’ feels this is a good time to call it a day on the business and pursue other interests.

Donal said: ‘We are really proud of what we have achieved at Crofters over the last nine years, but we feel it is the right time for us to close. We thank all of our customers and supporters over the years and invite everyone to come visit us before we close on Sunday October 30.’

Crofters is situated in the heart of Brodick in a well-known building often used as a landmark owing to its bright colour and striking appearance.

Over the years, the building has housed Stalkers Restaurant, Fiddlers Restaurant then Crofters which will be remembered for its commitment to sustainable practices and grassroots live music.

Crofters will close at the end of the month. No_B40crofters01

Donal and Ealana performing at the folk festival at Crofters. NO_B24folk19