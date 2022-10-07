Arran Banner Letters, week 40, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Real tragedy of ferry scandal

Sir,

The BBC Disclosure programme revealed the ferry fiasco is down to either gross incompetence, corruption, or both, on the parts of CMAL, Ferguson Marine, the faceless civil servants at Holyrood and the Scottish government.

Who, in their right mind, would begin to build anything before a finalised and agreed design was in place?





Listening to the workers was particularly significant, as they knew the project could not be fulfilled.

The programme barely touched on the other scandal of the untold millions which will have to be spent on every port which is supposed to berth these behemoths so that they will fit the piers.

The real tragedy is that for the vast majority of the voting public, who neither live on an island nor have any need or inclination to travel to one, this scandal is of no importance as it does not impact on them.

John Swinney’s performance was pathetic, as usual, and it is obvious that when Ms Sturgeon resigns or retires, the whole incompetent house of cards which is the current SNP administration will come tumbling down.





Yours,

John NE Rankin,

Bridge of Allan.

Disclosure revelations

Sir,

Is it any wonder residents on Arran and Cumbrae are dissatisfied with their ferry service?

The delays in building new ferries and the failure in replacing old and worn-out ferries has led to delay after delay, cancellation after cancellation.

Now the BBC Disclosure programme on the SNP’s ferry fiasco has provided enough prima-facie evidence of wrongdoing, probable illegality and possible corruption at the heart of the ferry procurement process. How long must the Clyde islands put up with an incompetent and unreliable service?

If only we had an SNP MP, SNP MSP or an SNP-led council, they would intervene on behalf of their constituents, would they not, and not have these serial failures year after year?

But we do have these SNP representatives. Surprisingly none of them has any comment to make on the BBC’s revelations. I wonder why?

Yours,

Alex Gallagher,

Largs.

Scouring the market?

Sir,

CMAL’s latest assertion regarding vessel availability demands challenge and clarification – six months ‘upgrade’ for Pentalina.

When Pentland Ferries newer boat ‘Alfred’ grounded earlier this year, the Pentalina took over the route, fully inspected and MCA compliant within 14 days.

The Pentalina, already successfully trialled, is still available; economic in operation, four props for manoeuvreability, 18 knot speed capability, 85 car and 350 passengers capacity.

By comparison ,the recently sourced Loch Friesa – previously MV Utne – at an overall cost to CMAL of around £11 million, manages 10 knots, 30 cars and 150 passengers and, expert opinion intimates, will have difficulty coping with west coast conditions.

We should not accept the continuing six month CMAL ‘mantra’ – perhaps the real reason is the Pentalina cannot offer cabins for all crew members.

The concept of shore-based crews has worked well in Orkney for years and in many other countries.

Arran Ferry Committee and Arran Ferry Action Group should demand evidence of the alleged unsuitability of Pentalina and that it should quickly be added to the fleet.

The additional £5 million earmarked for maintenance costs next year – total anticipated £35 million for 30 vessel fleet – would have provided the majority of the purchase price for the Pentalina and added resilience to the almost derelict fleet.

Yours,

John Lamont,

Dippen.

Mental wellbeing self-check

Sir,

Life can be challenging. With so much going on, it’s easy to get caught up in the everyday tasks and have little time to self-check our emotional wellbeing.

World Mental Health Day on Monday October 10 reminds us to pause and think about our mental health and what we can do to protect it.

Poor mental health can be prevented if we are supported to live well. While we need government action to fix many of the root causes of mental health problems, such as poverty, poor housing and job insecurity, there are things we can do individually to help ourselves and the people we care about to have good mental health.

For more than 70 years, we’ve been working to make sure mental health is treated on a par with physical health. Mental health problems exist in our lives, families, workplaces and communities, impacting everyone. We need to do as much as possible to prevent mental ill-health – as individuals and as a society. We will continue to call on national and local government to prioritise reducing the factors known to pose a risk to people’s mental health, enhancing those known to protect it and creating the conditions needed for people to thrive.

World Mental Health Day is also a chance to talk about mental health in general, how we need to look after it and how important it is to talk about things and get help if you are struggling.

The Mental Health Foundation has produced a new guide, ‘Our Best Mental Health Tips’, giving information on the things we can do to help protect our mental health. It’s available for free on our website mentalhealth.org.uk.

This World Mental Health Day people can show their support by wearing the green ribbon #PinItForMentalHealth. Mentalhealth.org.uk/ribbon.

Yours,

Claire Fleming,

Mental Health Foundation in Scotland,

Glasgow