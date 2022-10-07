Ardeer misses out on fusion plant

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire has missed out on housing the site of the UK’s, and potentially the world’s, first prototype commercial nuclear fusion reactor.

Fusion is a potential source of almost limitless clean energy but is currently only carried out in experiments.

The government had shortlisted five sites but picked the West Burton A plant in Nottinghamshire ahead of Ardeer near Stevenson, which North Ayrshire Council was backing.





The new plant should be operational by the early 2040s, a UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) spokesman said.

The government had pledged more than £220m for the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) programme, led by the UKAEA.

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg announced the government’s choice in a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

‘Over the decades, we have established ourselves as pioneers in fusion science and as a country our capabilities to surmount these obstacles is unparalleled. I am delighted to make an announcement of a vital step in that mission,’ he said.





‘The plant will be the first of its kind, built by 2040, and capable of putting energy on the grid and, in doing so, will prove the commercial viability of fusion energy to the world.’