Brodick for sale

It could be all change for hospitality in Brodick in the not too distant future.

Who would have thought three different establishments on the short Brodick shorefront would be up for sale at the same time.

Sadly it was inevitable The Douglas Hotel would come on the market sooner or later following the death of Sean Henry three years ago. Management and staff have done a great job since keeping up standards at the prestigious boutique hotel – even during Covid – but it was limited what it could do going forward.





Perhaps then it is good there is to be a new owner to take the business into a new era of achievement. Similarly, The Shorehouse – still remembered by many at the Gwyder Lodge – may be given a new lease of life given its prominent position on the shorefront.

Sad too this week to record the loss of Crofters Arran. It provided an alternative to the other restaurants and bars in the village and its devotion to live music and to promoting local produce is to be commended. We wish them well in any new venture.

We hope there is widespread interest in all three properties.



