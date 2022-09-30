Rescuers race to save person in the water

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Volunteer crews from Arran, Largs and Troon RNLI and the Ardrossan Coastguard Team rescued a person from the water off Ardrossan South Beach shortly after 8am last Friday.

The Arran crew raced across the Clyde to join their colleagues who were also making best speed to reach the person.

Thankfully, Ardrossan Coastguard Team recovered the person and by 8.17am the Arran team was stood down by Belfast Coastguard with the good news the person was out of the water and in the care of Ardrossan Coastguard Team.





The Arran, Largs and Troon RNLI regularly work together to provide the best outcomes and it was the Ardrossan Coastguard Team which deployed to Arran during the severe weather incident in 2013 – known as snowmaggedon – where they provided specialist equipment and logistical support during the crisis.

It has been a particularly busy weekend for Arran RNLI which attended two callouts last Friday and assisted with the Lamlash Splash event on Saturday.

The following day, Sunday, the team received their 20th callout of the year when they were tasked to help the crew of a 45ft yacht with a fouled propeller around one mile north of Clauchlands Point.

Funded primarily by donations, the RNLI’s search and rescue service, staffed by courageous volunteers, has been saving lives for nearly 200 years.





The Arran RNLI crew during last week’s Lamlash Splash event. 01_B39RNLI01