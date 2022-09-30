North Ayrshire Council starts paying real Living Wage early

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Council is once again paying its staff the new real Living Wage seven months early as part of its commitment to help people through the cost-of-living crisis.

The recently announced new Living Wage rate of £10.90 per hour is a 10 per cent increase on the previous figure of £9.90 while the national minimum wage is £9.50 per hour for those aged over 23.

The new rate will be adopted by businesses and organisations in April 2023, however, as in years before, the council has committed to applying this rate with immediate effect.





The increase is expected to benefit 961 council employees in predominantly frontline roles.

North Ayrshire Council leader Marie Burns said: ‘We know the difficulties facing families across North Ayrshire and have set in motion a series of measures to help people through the cost-of-living crisis.

‘It has never been more important to ensure those who are among the lowest earners get the support they need.

‘Although the new rate will not be formally introduced until April next year, we have committed to ensuring that the new rate is introduced straight away.





‘This is another hugely important commitment which will make an immediate difference to the lives of our staff earning the Living Wage.’

North Ayrshire Council has paid the real Living Wage since 2011 and is one of a number of local authorities from across Scotland to be officially accredited by the Scottish Living Wage Accreditation Initiative.

The Living Wage is an independently calculated figure which is updated annually to reflect the basic cost of living in the UK and is voluntarily paid by more than 11,000 businesses who believe their staff deserve a fair day’s pay for a hard day’s work.

According to the Living Wage Foundation, independent research on employers who have introduced the Living Wage has shown increases in employee productivity, greater staff retention and reduced sickness absence, and improved levels of morale, motivation and commitment.

On Arran, a number of organisations pay the Living Wage, these include Arran Active, Arran CVS, Arran Dairies, The Douglas Hotel, Drift Inn, The Shore and CalMac among others.