High school’s Coastal Cafe opens to the public

A new Arran High School initiative aimed at training and empowering the future workforce has resulted in pupils opening up a coffee shop.

The initiative is a collaboration between Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), Argyll College UHI and pupils under the tutelage of Karen McGrath.

Arran High School’s Coastal Cafe will be open to the public every Tuesday, between 2.15pm and 3.30pm, and will offer a range of speciality coffees and drinks, all served by the pupils.





Representatives from DYW, business ambassador Walter Smith MBE and Wilson Barrie, visited the school last week to launch the new venture, which will see any profits going to school funds for activities, as well as to provide support for local charities.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, with invited guests from the hospitality sector, Mr Smith said: ‘ We believe that the Coastal Cafe project will significantly assist in the development of employability skills, known as the soft skills, in the young people taking part in the project.

‘Employers are looking for young people who have core skills known as the six Cs – confidence, communications, commitment, customer skills and customer care and courtesy.

‘We are extremely confident that the Coastal Cafe barista project will deliver the confidence and other skills and prepare the young people for the world of work.





‘Whether this be full-time employment or part-time work as baristas while at university or college or on world travels.

‘We must congratulate the school, the pupils taking part, head teacher Susan Foster and Karen McGrath in particular, for their efforts in getting this highly commendable project implemented at Arran High School.’

Judi Worthington of Argyll College also joined pupils at the Coastal Cafe launch to wish them well as many of the students are undertaking a Skills for Customer Care SQA unit with the college.

Ms Worthington said: ‘It’s been really great seeing this project come together. I worked closely with Karen McGrath and DYW Ayrshire to develop the learning and teaching aspect of this initiative.

‘UHI Argyll has 24 pupils enrolled on an SQA unit Skills for Customer Care which is delivered by us during the Tuesday afternoon Wider Achievement timetable slot.

‘It means that they receive a relevant qualification in addition to the valuable hands on experience working in the café.’