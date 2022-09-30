Five years late – but still a good read

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Banner delivered five years after it was sent

Seal Shore Campsite owner Maurice Deighton, of Kildonan, was delighted when his copy of the Arran Banner arrived on his doorstep, but his joy soon turned to curiosity when he noticed something was amiss.

Upon closer inspection, Maurice noted it was addressed to his late father and that the paper was wrapped in a plastic envelope with an apology from Royal Mail for the condition of the item.





The mystery deepened when Maurice read the headline ‘Navy vessel apologises after MPA anchorage’ dated Saturday October 14, 2017.

It is obvious the five-year-old paper became lost in the automated Royal Mail postal system and that it somehow, once again, returned to the delivery system after spending half a decade languishing in an unknown Royal Mail facility.

Maurice believes it may have something to do with the ferry. ‘I think the paper may have been accidentally sent over on the Glen Sannox which is also five-years late,’ he quipped with a wry smile.

Seeing the lighter side of it all, Maurice added that he wished his bills could arrive as late but that they always seems to arrive promptly.





The five-year-old Banner arrival brought some much needed light-hearted amusement though, as the other post which Maurice received included an electricity bill which he was not as pleased to receive.

Other than the naval commander of a Norwegian minesweeper apologising for anchoring in the Lamlash Bay No Take Zone, the other stories from the time included Mrs Lesley McHale retiring from Whiting Bay Primary School after 15 years, a labrador from Arran which was making headlines in Minnesota, USA, fish farm expansion plans, coverage of coffee mornings and SWI meetings, a bird report on owls and an historic report on the MV Isle of Arran ferry.

