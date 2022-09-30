Emergency services battle it out for Angus Campbell Quaich

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Members of the Arran RNLI, Arran War Memorial Hospital, Arran Medical Group, Arran Police and the Arran Coastguard competed in the Arran Coastal Rowing Club’s (ACRC) third annual Emergency Services regatta in Lamlash Bay last weekend.

The highly contested event saw teams competing for the Angus Campbell Quaich which is named after the popular local doctor who conceived the idea for the event before his death in 2018.

Dr Campbell was an honourary member of the RNLI and was also involved with all of the emergency services in some capacity.





Under the tutelage of ACRC members, the emergency services teams had been in training with the club’s two home-built skiffs and were ready to put their skills to the test with good-natured ‘grudges’ from previous years also coming to the fore.

Last year’s regatta was extremely close with mere seconds or minutes separating the teams – as was repeated this year too – and the RNLI was determined to retain the title after a hard-fought victory against the Arran Mountain Rescue Team.

The friendly rivalry between all of the organisations, whose work frequently overlaps, was intensified when wind and rain added to the efforts required to row along the 500m course before turning round a buoy and completing another 500m against the wind towards the finishing markers.

With concerted efforts being made by all contenders it was the Arran Medical Group and RNLI which reached the final stage with less than 30 seconds separating the two teams.





The two rivals went head-to-head in the final race, and it appeared as though the final times could once again be separated by mere seconds, when disaster struck and the RNLI crew lost one of their oarslocks, allowing Arran Medical Group to surge ahead right at the finish line.

After enjoying warming drinks and burgers, all of the rowers gathered near the Arran Yacht Club where ACRC chair Cecilia Paul presented all of the competitors with their medals.

Yolly Campbell presented the Angus Campbell Quaich to Arran Medical Group captain Dr Liz Guthrie, who proudly accepted the award saying: ‘Angus would have been so proud; he would really have enjoyed this.’

The event raised £354 which Arran Medical Group decided to donate to the RNLI.

Cecilia Paul congratulated the winners and thanked all of the rowers for taking part in what was described by all as as another thoroughly enjoyable event.

