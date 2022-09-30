CalMac apologises after three-month winter timetable delay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Ferry operator CalMac has apologised for the much-delayed release of its winter timetable which has prevented passengers from booking future travel to Arran later than Sunday October 23.

Usually released around May/June/July each year after being approved by Transport Scotland, and scheduled to come into effect on Sunday October 23, the delayed release of the timetable, and the inability to book future ferry travel, has angered locals who have been unable to book medical appointments on the mainland, and tourism businesses which rely on customers who secure their ferry travel before booking their accommodation or activities.

The long-awaited winter timetable for Arran is now expected to be available from Tuesday October 4, however, CalMac will release the rest of its winter timetables in a two-phased approach meaning other routes will have to wait until Thursday October 13 before being able to secure future bookings.





CalMac blamed the delay on discussions around the Uig closure which it says has impacted on almost all routes across the CalMac network. It also said the closure of Uig pier in Skye and a revised winter overhaul programme added an unprecedented level of complexity to the process which has resulted in the delays.

A CalMac spokesperson said: ‘We thank you for your patience over these last few months. We appreciate the uncertainty around the winter overhaul and timetable plans will have been unsettling for our island communities and we are sorry for any anxiety this may have caused. We are working hard to bring the timetable process back on track and will be in touch with our communities in the coming weeks to start consultation on summer 2023 timetables. Please bear with us as we navigate our way through this.’

While Arran’s timetable woes will hopefully be resolved next week, and Uig, Oban, Mallaig and Small Isles in two weeks, further disruption can be expected this winter as the ferry operator plans increasing the amount of time vessels are in dry dock to avoid and combat break-downs and unplanned disruption.

A CalMac spokesperson said: ‘This year CalMac is investing an additional £5million to improve fleet sustainability and to provide a more resilient service for customers and communities. We are securing more time in dock which will reduce the level and risk of unplanned disruptions and reduce the likelihood of vessels being removed from service in busy summer periods.





‘This year’s plan will see overhaul days increase to 647 – up from 616 days last year – to reduce the likelihood of vessels being removed from service for further work.

‘As we continue to face the challenges of an ageing fleet, we must ensure the upkeep of the vessels and reduce the risk of in-service breakdowns. We want to put an overhaul plan in place that is realistic and that we know we can deliver, reducing the risk of unscheduled overruns.’

The overhaul programme plans come shortly after updated figures revealed 7,431 sailings were cancelled by CalMac from January to July this year, with 990 of those cancelled or late sailings on the Ardrosan to Brodick route. These figures include weather-related cancellations.

Addressing vessel shortages, which will result in a period of reduced services on some routes, CalMac confirmed Transport Scotland and Ministers are still scouring the market for charter vessels.

A CalMac spokesperson confirmed: ‘We have scoured the charter market to identify additional vessels to support the service during the winter. The only two vessels available that can operate within the CalMac network are MV Arrow and MV Pentalina. Transport Scotland and Ministers are still considering both charters to support the Uig closure. MV Arrow is only available from January 2 to April 24 2023.’

Curiously, as MV Pentalina has been considered and investigated as a possible charter for over a year with many months advance notice, CalMac said: ‘Although MV Pentalina is available throughout the full season, there would be a lead time of at least six months to ready the vessel for service meaning she would only be available, at best, for the very end of the winter timetables.’

In a strongly worded email from Sheila Gilmore, chief executive of VisitArran, to Chris Wilcock of Transport Scotland, Sheila expressed her frustration after receiving numerous complaints from island businesses: ‘This is completely unacceptable. Given the situation we are all in with unreliability, no timetable is set in a tablet of stone anyway. To hold up publication of a timetable on a basis of ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ demonstrates how out of touch the various agencies are with island communities and businesses. We should have had these timetables much earlier as people cannot book hospital appointments, supplies and maintenance visits, work appointments or even accept business bookings beyond October 23.

‘I am appalled we are no further forward with this at such a late stage. CalMac may be ‘working in earnest’ but it has a team of staff whose job it is to work in earnest all year. These timetables should be ready to go at the flick of a switch. Yet another failing from the public sector.’

