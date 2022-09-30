Arran Banner Letters – week 39, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Exemplary service

Sir,

We are frequent visitors to Arran and after visiting the Machrie Moor standing stones we returned to our car and prepared to leave.

But as we got back to our vehicle, we spotted a young women in distress. She had locked herself out of her car which contained all her possessions, her phone, keys, money and passport. She’s a keen photographer and was travelling across Arran taking photographs. She was in tears and panicking so I tried to calm her down and offered to help.





I phoned the nearest garage in Machrie, CM Weir, which agreed to send out someone within 10 minutes which they did. They gained access to her car and the young woman was soon reunited with her keys and belongings and was on her way again.

Well done CM Weir, exemplary service.

Yours,

Les Munro,

Edinburgh.





No homeless veterans

Sir

As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, we welcome any action to prevent more people ending up homeless on our streets.

Since the start of the pandemic, charities have seen a rise in the number of homeless Armed Forces veterans seeking their help; some report an increase of 50 per cent. We are also seeing people with more severe and complex needs.

When someone has served their country, the least we can do is support them when they move back into civilian life. Yet every year thousands of veterans end up sleeping rough, sofa surfing or living in unsuitable hostels because they are unable to access housing and slip through the net. The cost-of-living crisis will make this situation worse.

The Armed Forces Covenant states that anyone who has served should face no disadvantage and that veterans who are especially vulnerable should be prioritised for support.

It’s vital that when someone needs help with housing, they are asked whether they’ve served in the Forces. If they have, this should be recorded. Once identified, they can be directed towards support.

A more co-ordinated approach between local authorities, housing providers, homelessness charities and veterans’ organisations is needed.

No one wants to see more veterans on our streets this winter. Those that have served, often through the most trying of times, deserve better.

Yours

Richard Gammage,

No Homeless Veterans Campaign.