Arran AFC put to the sword in painful defeat by Grange Amateurs

Arran AFC 0

Grange Amateurs 12

ASAFA league





Arran Amateur Football Club suffered a bruising 12 -0 defeat by visiting team Grange Amateurs at Ormidale Park on Sunday.

Despite numerous attempts at goal, and some inspired goalkeeping, the Arran side could provide little resistance to the powerful visitors who kept up the pressure from start to finish.

Grange Amateurs are currently the league leaders, having won all four of their matches with one home win and three away wins.





The Arran side will have time to regroup as there is no Sunday match this week. Their next game will take place on Sunday October 9 against Bobby’s Bar AFC.

Any footballers interested in joining the team are encouraged to contact the club and join their regular training sessions.

An Arran attempt at goal just misses the mark. 01_B39FootBall01

Grange players scramble to deflect another Arran attempt at goal. 01_B39FootBall02

Despite the punishing scoreline the Arran keeper performed well and prevented greater losses. 01_B39FootBall03