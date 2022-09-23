Youngsters get a taste for rugby at training sessions

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Active Schools has partnered with Arran Junior Rugby Club to offer all children from primary one to primary seven a block of four free rugby taster sessions.

The initiative by the sporting body which encourages children to take part in sport and which is funded by the national agency for sport, Sport Scotland, attracted more than 50 young children to the first training session on Monday September 12.

Arran Active Schools co-ordinator Ross Dobson welcomed all of the children at the Ormidale Park before dividing them into age-related groups to awaiting rugby club coaches: Gregor Crichton, Loci Jones, Scott Currie, Reece Currie, Jamie Picken, Frazer Barr and Lucas Henderson.





Aspiring rugby players included primary pupils and some Arran High School pupils, who helped the coaches with the training sessions and logistics.

This was the first time that primary one and two pupils have joined rugby training as regular training with the Arran Junior Rugby Club previously only hosted pupils from primary three to seven.

The young rugby players played non-contact games of catch and basic ball handling skills while older pupils enjoyed tackling practice on dummies, agility and ball skills and team work and passing skills.

The Active Schools team in North Ayrshire will use the training sessions to gauge interest in possibly committing to regular rugby sessions if there is enough interest and participation.



