Western Wildcats prove too strong in season opener

Arran Ladies 4

Western Wildcats III 7

Women’s West District Hockey League, Division 3





Arran Hockey Club’s hopes of starting their league season on a high note were dashed with a narrow defeat by the Western Wildcats III team who had travelled from Milngavie to play at the Ormidale astroturf in Brodick on Saturday.

The season opener between the two teams marked the start of the first full competitive league season since the interruption of Covid in 2020.

Against young and skillful opposition, the backline of Lee Reid, Cat Galbraith, Helen Thomson and Dawn Lyle maintained a strong defence, while goalkeeper Suzi Haddow deflected many attempts at goal throughout the game.

In the first half, two goals on the break from Lorraine Hewie saw Arran take an early lead but by half time it was back to all-even at 2-2.





After half-time, strong team play and relentless pressure from the Wildcats earned them a 5-2 lead.

Arran were able to pull back two goals, with Megan McCartney providing assistance for Lorraine to score again, however the full-time result was a 7-4 victory to the Western Wildcats.

Dame of the game for Arran was awarded to Mia Walker, who worked tirelessly in midfield, and showed flexibility playing out of position on the left, as well as providing some inspired forward passes.

Also working hard in midfield were captain Lynda Fenton, and Kayla Hewie, and the forward line was completed by Julie Hamill, making her debut for the club.

The team thanked Pauline Reid for umpiring and all the spectators who came along to provide their support.

In the next league match Arran are away to GHK Vs in Anniesland on Saturday October 1 with a 2.15pm pass back, followed by a home game against Troon on Saturday October 8, with a pass-back time to be confirmed. All spectators and supporters are welcome.