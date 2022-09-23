Swimmers enjoy a challenging Lamlash Splash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

A total of 39 hardy swimmers took part in this year’s Lamlash Splash, a challenging 1.3-mile swim from Holy Isle to Lamlash Pier.

Setting off at 12pm in what seemed like calm weather in Lamlash Bay, the 11 local swimmers and 28 visitors soon learned that sea conditions at Holy Isle were far more challenging than initially thought, with an easterly wind driving the current and waves towards them.





As usual, the swimmers were accompanied by a flotilla of kayakers and safety boats, including the RNLI which patrolled Lamlash Bay and warned other vessels to steer clear of the swimmers.

Owing to the sea conditions times were slower than the last Lamlash Splash held in 2019, however, there were no incidents of jellyfish stings this year and the water was relatively warm at around 14 degrees Celsius.

Although the Splash is not a race, the timed results are as follows: First male Chris Gorman (36.53), second male Ewan McPherson (40.43), third male Fergus Sim (42.03). First female Ruth Patrick (44.55), second female Lesley Kay (45.18), third female Laura Harper (46.26). First local male Eric Milton (45.36), second local male Andrew McDougall (46.41), third local male Neil Lucas (49.50). First local female Kate Lucas (52.26), second local female Georgina MacLean (56.06), third local female Aine Purcell-Milton (57.45).

Organiser and swimmer Ann Hart thanked all those who had contributed in some way to the successful running of the event, in particular, Andy McNamara as lead safety officer, Dr Greg Hamill as medical officer, Geoff Norris treasurer of the Junior Sailing Club, The RNLI, Arran Kayaking Club, Brodick and Lamlash Co-op’s The Holy Isle Ferry and all of the other vessels for transporting the swimmers to Holy Isle.





Following the event, Ann Hart presented the Ali Bodie Plate to Lynsey Strathern, who was nominated as the swimmer who had shown the most courage and determination in the swim.

Through its entry fee the Lamlash Splash raises funds for the Arran Junior Sailing Club, this year raising £1,200, which will go towards equipping Arran’s youth to learn how to sail.

Places in the Lamlash Splash are reserved for experienced swimmers – which participants need to prove – however, if anyone would like to start training for next year’s Splash, they can join regular group swims which take place in Brodick, Lamlash and Whiting Bay. Information on these swims is posted on the Arran Open Water Swimmers’ Facebook page and they usually start in May.