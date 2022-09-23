Rise in second homes deepens housing crisis

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A quarter of all privately owned houses on Arran are holiday homes, a new report has found.

The findings of the influential Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe) has only confirmed what many on the island had already feared that the second home crisis is deepening.

It had previously been thought that around 22 per cent of houses on Arran were second homes while in Corrie nearly half of the houses are second homes, as reported by the Banner two years ago.





A statement from the Arran Development Trust said: ‘Lack of affordable housing has been the major contributing factor to depopulation and reduced growth on Arran going back many years, and the crisis is deepening.

‘The fact that 25 per cent of Arran properties are empty, second homes or buy to let properties creates a further shortage of housing for local residents and inflates prices.’

‘Public services, the year-round quality tourism product, and economic/community sustainability on Arran are now under threat due to a shortage of workers driven by the housing crisis.

‘The Scottish Island Plan advocates that islanders should have the same opportunities as people on the Scottish mainland, however, only 11 per cent of Arran’s housing stock is available for affordable rent compared to 24 per cent in the rest of Scotland.





‘Rents on Arran are also considerably more expensive than mainland North Ayrshire and with an average price of £273,000, Arran properties are twice the average price of mainland North Ayrshire and well above the Scottish average of £205,000.’

Only parts of Badenoch and Strathspey and Deeside come anywhere near the concentration of second homes where numbers exceed 20 per cent.

Local authorities can apply a council tax discount of between 10 per cent and 50 per cent on second homes, and since 2017 councils have also been able to apply no discount. For 2022-23, 25 out of Scotland’s 32 councils, including North Ayrshire, have removed the council tax discount, the SPICe report said.

From 2017 NAC has also applied a levy on properties which have been unoccupied for 12 months or more, or properties which have been marketed for sale or let and have been unoccupied for two years, of 200 per cent.

This contrasts to Wales, where councils can charge an additional amount of council tax up to 100 per cent of the normal council tax rate on second homes – which will rise to a maximum of 300 per cent from April next year.

In England, there are also plans to allow councils to charge extra council tax of up to 100 per cent on second homes – but to implement such a policy in Scotland would need a change in legislation.

The SPICe report noted: ‘There are concerns that a high concentration of second homes can increase house prices, reducing housing supply for local people. A lack of affordable housing can also affect local businesses seeking to attract workers to the area.

‘If second homes are left empty for most of the time, there could be a negative impact on the cohesion and sustainability of local communities.’

But it added: ‘On the other hand, there may be benefits from second homes. Second homeowners tend to be wealthier than those that don’t own second homes and if they regularly spend money in the local area this may benefit local businesses.

‘Second homes used as holiday lets can also be crucial to support local tourist economies.’

The report noted there are a range of policy measures to address the issue of second homes in Scotland and the Scottish government has pledged to give local authorities powers to manage numbers in its long-term housing strategy – but warned ‘tensions remain’.

‘The Scottish Government is also reviewing the role of taxation in supporting its vision for both new and existing homes and communities,’ it said.

‘Although there is work under way, it’s not yet clear what specific proposals might come from the Scottish Government.’