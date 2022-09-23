Making a splash in Lamlash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Here are the 11 hardy local swimmers who part in this year’s Lamlash Splash event which made a welcome return following the pandemic last weekend.

This year’s event saw Chris Gorman finishing first while Eric Milton and Kate Lucas were the first local male and female swimmers to return to Lamlash Pier from Holy Isle. Full report, see web story, Swimmers enjoy a challenging Lamlash Splash



