Making a splash in Lamlash

Arran’s open water swimmers accounted for 11 of the 39 participants taking part in this year’s Lamlash Splash event. Making a welcome return following the pandemic, organisers were delighted that the event continues to remain as popular as ever, with spaces for the non-competitive event being snapped up quickly and a maximum capacity number of locals and visitors taking part. This year’s event saw Chris Gorman finishing first while Eric Milton and Kate Lucas were the first local male and female swimmers to return to Lamlash Pier. Full report with pictures on pages 10 and 11.

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now

Here are the 11 hardy local swimmers who part in this year’s Lamlash Splash event which made a welcome return following the pandemic last weekend.

This year’s event saw Chris Gorman finishing first while Eric Milton and Kate Lucas were the first local male and female swimmers to return to Lamlash Pier from Holy Isle. Full report, see web story, Swimmers enjoy a challenging Lamlash Splash