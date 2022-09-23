Fireball seen over Arran confirmed as meteorite

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The bright fireball that was witnessed by observers on Arran has been confirmed as a meteorite and not space junk as initially suspected.

A number of Arran residents saw the object moving in a north-westerly direction around 10pm on Wednesday night last week and took to social media to try and find out what it was.

One Lamlash resident, Megan Barrie, captured an impressive video of it as it made its way across the Lamlash sky. Another resident of Shiskine was, by coincidence, watching the Netflix series Salvation about an asteroid approaching the earth when she saw the meteorite out of her window.





‘It was just surreal to see a huge ball of fire crossing the sky. It was so close I thought in had crashed on Arran,’ she said.

Experts from the UK Meteor Network at first suspected it was space junk burning up in the atmosphere but after collecting additional data from various sources it confirmed that it was a meteorite, most likely a small piece of an asteroid which had broken off.

The impressive spectacle is now confirmed to have been a meteor that travelled at 31,950 mph around 300km above Wales, the Irish Sea and Belfast, before passing Scotland and crashing into the Atlantic around Islay.



