The Society of Friends on Arran (Quakers) offer a warm welcome to all those who would like to join them in celebrating Quaker Week.

On Sunday September 25 at Heather Lodge, they are holding a time of quiet reflective prayer from 11am to 12noon, afterwards will be tea, coffee and biscuits.

Come along, all are welcome, and bring your family.

At Heather Lodge on Wednesday 28 between 11am and 12.30pm they are holding an ‘open day’ and would like you to join them for a cuppa and a chat. Pop along and explore our history, explore what they do and more.





On the October 2 they are holding a silent worship with Judith Baines at Dippen House. Again, all are welcome.