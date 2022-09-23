Arran’s young stars rise to the occasion

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The festival of food kicked off last Wednesday when Arran’s Rising Stars were put through their hospitality paces at the Auchrannie Resort.

For the first time the annual Arran Youth Foundations event was incorporated into the new festival.

Under the expert guidance of Auchrannie’s incredible team, Arran High School’s 12 senior practical cookery pupils hosted and served up an amazing three-course dinner for 50 guests.





They were served a meal comprising a starter of Arran haggis Scotch egg with honey mustard mayo dressing leaves; a main course of supreme of chicken, fondant potato, Woodside Farm broccoli and Arran woodland mushroom peppercorn sauce; and a dessert of double chocolate brownie, Arran creme fraiche ice cream and honeycomb.

One event organiser said: ‘A massive thank you to everyone who was involved in Arran’s Rising Stars.

‘An incredible £1,400 was raised on the night which will go Arran Youth Foundations and Arran High School’s hospitality department to help continue the important work they’re doing with our youth.

‘And of course, thank you to our sponsors Brakes Scotland, Mark Murphy part of The Total Produce Group, Taste of Arran and Arran Dairies – your local wholesaler for sponsoring their produce and our local suppliers – The Arran Butcher Ltd, Woodside Arran CIC, Blackwater Bakehouse and Arran Ice Cream.’



