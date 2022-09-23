Arran Banner Letters – week 38, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Queen’s joy at Silver Jubilee event

Sir,

I loved your lovely pictures of the Queen’s visit to Arran – a fitting tribute.

I was personally very pleased to receive a card from her late Majesty, just a few days before her sad death, and delighted to see that she had sent a letter inside it.





Her Majesty thanked me for giving her such wonderful memories from the huge number of young Scots people who greeted her at Meadowbank Stadium in June 1977 for her Silver Jubilee.

Although I directed the event, it was of course the masses of young people who cheered their hearts out and gave her such a great welcome as the pictures here show.

Every LEA in Scotland was represented in the 6,000 young people who arrived in wonderfully crafted floats illustrating the kind of lives they led in their area and what was special about it. All the Scottish charities working with young people were also represented.

I found it amazing that Her late Majesty remembered and the joy in her face says it all. The book I was carrying in the last picture was made for her by the cadets at Rosyth dockyard. It had a tooled leather cover and was beautifully illustrated by the young people, telling about the work they were doing.





I just felt so privileged to hear from this wonderful lady who kept her promise to our country and was thinking of others just a few days before she died.

Yours,

Mairi S Christie,

Kildonan.

Doppelganger sought

Sir,

I enjoyed looking at the photos of Her Majesty the Queen is last week’s Arran Banner, especially the one of me chatting with the Queen (see page 2). The only thing, it was not me in the photo but a slightly better looking double version of me. Maybe the fake Brian Robertson could make himself known and let’s see if we still look alike 25 years later.

Yours,

Brian Robertson,

Brodick.

Editors note: We copied the captions which appeared in the Banner at the time of the Queen’s visit in good faith.

The ferry that never was

Sir,

The Captain of the ferry was as blind as blind can be

Even in the best of weather, he simply couldn’t see

So he relied upon his orders yelled out to the ship’s first mate

Who was actually as deaf as the proverbial post and this was unfortunate.

Now one sad, sunny summers day, the Captain realized

That the fog that he was sailing through were the cataracts in his eyes

‘Jack me’ lad “says he out loud” will you kindly take the wheel’

But the deaf first mate heard nothing at all and the ferry hit a seal.

The huge dog seal was bruised and bashed but had an enormous set of teeth

And it angrily swam beneath the boat and took a chunk from underneath

It nibbled the rudder and chewed the hull and left with a snuffle and snort

And the water poured in so that the ferry was doomed never to make it to port.

Within a matter of seconds the ferry began to sink

And only moments later that it vanished in the drink

The blind Captain and the deaf First Mate met their watery deaths

And the cook and 80 passengers breathed their final breaths.

To this very day when the sea is misty and the wind conditions just right

From an island near the Firth of Clyde there appears a ghostly sight

There’s a wooden ferry steering an unpredictable course, first starboard, then reverse

Then to port and sideways too, a phantom boat or worse.

But some would say that the sighting of the old, blind captain’s ship

Is reassuringly regular and though I should keep tight lipped

The actual ferry that supposedly runs from the mainland to the isle

Often doesn’t appear at all and sails not a single mile.

There’s a question needs to be asked hereof and an answer would be nice

It is better to have a captain who is blind and a mate with ears of ice

Than a perfectly healthy captain, first mate and fine, full crew

But an old, buggered ferry that should have been replaced long ago with something new ?

Yours,

Tony Lee,

Whiting Bay.