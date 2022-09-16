Walker rescued by lifeboat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran RLNI rescued a walker who had fallen and injured their wrist on the coastal path north of Clauchlands Point on the afternoon of Tuesday September 6.

Members of Arran Coastguard Rescue Team were already in attendance caring for the casualty when three RNLI crew arrived with a stretcher and first aid kits.

Once on scene, the casualty was reassessed by RNLI casualty care trained crew and pain relief was administered. The wrist was already splinted and well supported. Once comfortable, the casualty was able to walk to the lifeboat which returned to Lamlash and transferred the casualty to a waiting ambulance.





The lifeboat was cleaned and re-fuelled and was ready for service again at 4.15pm.

An RNLI spokeswoman said: ‘This was another example of good multi-agency working. We wish the casualty all the best for a good recovery.’

The lifeboat crew make their way to the casualty. NO_B37lifeboat02





The lifeboat at the scene of the rescue. NO_B37lifeboat01