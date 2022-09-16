Literary success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The inaugural Wee Mac book festival was a huge success with most children from across the island benefiting from at least one or more of the events on offer.

Not only did the packed schedule attract massive interest from the children and young adults, it also attracted some of the top names and lesser-known gems from the literary world.

It is well established stimulating a healthy interest in reading and writing in children from an early age can pay dividends – which carry through into adulthood – and that Arran’s future home-grown talent has now been exposed to some of the best writers, illustrators and storytellers from across the UK is good news.





There can also be little doubt that metaphorical seeds have been planted in young imaginative minds. Inspiration from local and visiting authors and illustrators has helped to dispel stumbling blocks to take on literary challenges, be it reading, drawing or writing, and children have met some of the inspirational people who have been, or have become, role models to aspire to.

Particularly inspiring was dyslexic comic creator Rossie Stone who proved to children that obstacles to success can be overcome and that possibilities and options are attainable.

The success of Arran’s book festival, while fun and entertaining, will have the added benefits of being a worthwhile and inspired investment in the futures of hundreds of young lives on Arran.



