Inspiration on show at the ALiVE art exhibition

Twenty artists from across Arran will come together for three days from September 23 to 26 in Whiting Bay Hall to showcase their work in a unique exhibition.

Named ALiVE (Arran Legacy Inspired Visual Exhibition), each of the exhibiting artists is part of the Arran Art Trail, but this year they have also accepted the additional challenge to create a specific work of art inspired by one of the 20 sandstone place markers which were installed around the island in 2021 to create the Arran Arts Heritage Trail.

Since the start of 2022, the participating artists have been busy in their studios pouring their creativity into a variety of work ranging from ceramics, wood and glass to textiles, jewellery and paintings.





Many of them have tried new techniques or challenged themselves to create something different from their normal style.

Their ALiVE pieces have been exhibited in their individual studios over the summer, but this exhibition will see them come together in the same location for the first time.

This is an exhibition that has never been attempted before on Arran, and has been possible through the support of Creative Scotland.

All artists involved in the project, who will be attending the exhibition, are excited to tell their visitors more about the part they’ve played in the ALiVE project and how they created their piece.





Lynn Jones and Heather Macleod from Arran Art Trail, who have been organising the ALIVE project, said: ‘We’re delighted to bring this exhibition to Arran and are very grateful to Creative Scotland for their support in taking this ambitious project from the initial idea and making it a reality. Of course, this would be nothing without Arran’s incredible artists who have been tremendously supportive.

‘We’re excited to show visitors and locals alike, just what talent and creativity we have on the island.

‘While the exhibition work is not for sale until 2023, many of our artists’ studios remain open and we encourage people to take the opportunity to visit artists and discover more of their work, as well as the part they played in ALiVE.’

ALiVE will be open from Friday September 23 to Monday September 26 between 11am to 4pm at Whiting Bay Hall.

You can find out more about the exhibition on the Arran Art Trail at www.arranarttrail.com

You can pick up an ALiVE exhibition catalogue at the exhibition or download a copy from the website.