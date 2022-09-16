Community group to host public meeting on hotel buyout

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A bold bid by the community of Lochranza to buy the last remaining hotel in the village has reached an advanced stage.

As a result, North Arran Community Benefit Society (NACBS) will be hosting a public meeting to share and discuss its proposals for buying the Lochranza Hotel and operating it as a community asset residents’ hub.

The public meeting will take place at Lochranza and Catacol Village Hall on Wednesday September 28 at 7pm.





NACBS was incorporated in March this year after a considerable amount of work following an earlier public meeting in November 2021 when there was overwhelming support from residents to try and secure the future of the 12-bedroom hotel which is on the market at £425,000.

NACBS chairman Chris Traill said: ‘We continue to work very hard to achieve our vision of a prosperous and secure future for our community. Our main focus remains our wish to see the hotel re-opened and, in the absence of a commercial offer, taken into community ownership.

‘Our plans are at an advanced stage with funding applications submitted and a business plan in place. We will shortly be publishing this plan and a comprehensive question and answer section on our website.

‘We are determined to make this process as transparent as possible and invite everyone to a further public meeting at the hall, to keep everyone informed of our progress to date.





‘Please come along if you can and hear a factual account of what is happening. Please bring your questions and concerns and give us the feedback and support we need to continue this important endeavour to a successful conclusion.’

There are advanced plans for a community buyout of the Lochranza Hotel. 01_B37lochranza01