Arran will come to a standstill as mark of respect for Queen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sub-heading: Book of condolence available at Arran Library

Arran will virtually come to a standstill on Monday as the island pays its last respects during the funeral of the Queen.

The Queen will be laid to rest following her funeral at Westminster Abbey which will be attended by 500 heads of state, starting at 11am on Monday.





The day has been declared a bank holiday and North Ayrshire Council is respecting the

Queen’s funeral with the majority of services, including bin collections, will be

suspended for the day. All buildings, including schools, educational establishments, early years centres, libraries, household recycling centres and depots will be closed.

A number of businesses and shops have also taken the decision to close for the day, or for the duration of the funeral, and tourist attractions, including Brodick Castle and Country Park and the Arran Heritage Museum, will be shut. Arran Medical Group is closed today (Friday) and Monday due to September weekend holidays.

The Queen, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, who died at Balmoral aged 96 last Thursday, is presently lying in state at Westminster Hall, as we went to press.

A national moment of reflection to mourn her passing and reflect on her life and legacy will be held at 8pm on Sunday, while those wishing to pay their personal respects can add their name to a book of condolence for the late Queen which is available at Arran Library in Brodick during opening times.





The books of condolence across North Ayrshire will remain open for signing until 5pm on Tuesday September 20 and those wishing to leave floral tributes can do so outside the locations where the books are situated.

Those who wish to add their name to the tribute, but are unable to make it to Arran Library, can sign the official book of condolence online at https://www.royal.uk/

A selection of the messages received online will be passed onto members of the royal family and may be held in the royal archives.

Provost Anthea Dickson has led the local tributes to the Queen and accompanied by the Lord-Lieutenant of Ayrshire and Arran, Sheriff Iona Sara McDonald, and North Ayrshire Council Chief Executive Craig Hatton, were the first to sign the book of condolence in Irvine last Friday.

Provost Dickson said: ‘The Queen led a full and remarkable life and the outpouring of grief around the world shows the high regard in which she was held.

‘I know many people locally will be feeling a deep sense of sadness and loss, after all, the Queen has been there throughout all our lives.

‘This is a small opportunity to signify their thanks for her years of service and we invite everyone in North Ayrshire to add their name to show their gratitude and support.’

The Lord-Lieutenant Sheriff McDonald OBE added she and all at the Lieutenancy are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. ‘Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time,’ she said.

The Queen visited Arran twice during her long reign. The first visit was in 1947 when she was still Princess Elizabeth and visited the island on the last stop of a royal tour with her father King George VI, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, sister Princess Margaret and Lt Philip Mountbatten. And in August 1997, the Queen visited on her tour of the Western Isles on the Royal Yacht Britannia – see pages 2 and 3.

Provost Anthea Dickson looks on as Lord-Lieutenant of Ayrshire and Arran Sheriff Iona Sara McDonald is the first to sign the book of condolence with North Ayrshire Council chief executive Craig Hatton also in attendance. NO_B37condolence01

The book of condolence at Arran Library in Brodick. 01_B37condolence02