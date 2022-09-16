Arran pupils enjoy young ambassadors conference

The 20 Arran High pupils who took part in the young ambassadors conference.

Pupils from every secondary school in North Ayrshire recently attended a young ambassadors conference for S1-S6 pupils run by North Ayrshire Active Schools Team.

Twenty Arran High School pupils attended the conference at The Portal in Irvine on Friday September 9 with the new Active Schools Co-ordinator for the Arran Cluster Ross Dobson.

He said: ‘Young ambassadors promote sport, motivate and inspire other young people to get involved in sport in a wide range of settings within their communities, including schools, clubs and community organisations.’


The day consisted of workshops aimed at helping fulfil the role of a young ambassador within schools and communities.

Arran High School pupils had the chance to meet with more than 140 young people and Active Schools Co-ordinators from secondary schools across North Ayrshire.

The 20 Arran High pupils who took part in the young ambassadors conference. NO_B37ambassador01


Pupils are put through their paces at a mass exercise class during the event. NO_B37ambassador02

The youngsters take part in a parachute game. NO_B37ambassador03

Pupils listen intently during a workshop held as part of the conference. NO_B37ambassador04