Arran Ferry Committee offer alternative Troon timetable

Arran Ferry Committee (AFC) has reviewed the proposed options presented at the public engagement session and, with additional feedback and participation from the community, have formulated an alternative option which they have submitted as a seventh option for consideration.

The submitted proposal, it believes, provides the service required to support the needs of the community and businesses through the period of disruption.

AFC’s proposal preserves the existing 8.20am departure from Brodick and the 6pm return from Troon. It has also requested the timetable is the same each day of the week to avoid confusion and that the service is maintained all year.





AFC acknowledged that with the vessels available and the travel times to Troon, it may not be possible to have the number of sailings currently provided in summer but its option provides improved capacity for foot passengers and vehicles to help availability for short term booking.

An AFC spokesperson said: ‘CalMac and Transport Scotland will review this option along with other feedback they receive from the public. We welcome any feedback to our proposal. It should be submitted to CalMac or Arran Ferry Committee at ace.contactus@btinternet.com and we will pass them on.

‘For foot passengers, we have also reviewed the connection times at Troon and when we can be clearer on the sailing times we will include these details in our proposal.

‘We understand responses to the initial list of options are in excess of 600, with the majority from Arran sources.





‘AFC will continue to work with the group to develop as practical a timetable as possible which meets the service levels required for Arran.’

AFC met with Labour’s shadow transport minister Colin Smyth and discussed the issues islanders face and made him aware that the temporary move could present serious challenges for the island and sought his support for a positive contribution to the discussions around vessel deployment and service resilience.

