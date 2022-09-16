Arran Banner Letters – week 37, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Nursery founder

Sir,

I was delighted to see in the Banner, Friday September 2, that Brodick Nursery is still on the go.





Along with Mrs Judith Murchie from Lochranza and husband Innes Murchie, originally from Ardrossan, we opened Brodick Nursery in Brodick Public Hall in 1968.

My name is Janey Tyre, also from Ardrossan. I came to Arran with my husband Jack Tyre in February 1962. Jack worked with British Telecom and we bought Rhuallan from Mrs Wilson in 1963. After 10 happy years we came back to Ardrossan in May 1972.

I wish the nursery every success.

Yours,





Janey Tyre,

Ardrossan.

Bonfire volunteers required

Sir,

Lamlash Improvements is looking for volunteers for Lamlash bonfire night.

The proposed date is Saturday November 5 and we need volunteers willing to help build the bonfire on the Saturday from 11am. We can only go ahead with the event if we can find enough people willing to help.

If you are able to help us please email info@lamlashimprovements.co.uk.

Yours,

Friederike Lorenzen, on behalf of Lamlash Improvements.

Wee Mac festival success

Sir,

As the steering group lead for the Wee Mac Arran book festival, I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved with this inaugural event.

The sun shone brightly for us and the CalMac ferry service worked well.

It took more than three years to bring this children’s book festival to fruition – a labour of love in the name of literature.

We had a fantastic line-up for our island young people to enjoy and enjoy it they did.

It was a two-way process though, with our guests effusive about the warm welcome and hospitality they received at Wee Mac. All of them have asked to return.

There was a huge team of people involved – far too many to name individually – but I special mention must go to Arran Heritage Museum. It brought my Charlotte Square vision to fruition on Arran by allowing us to create a festival feel with marquees on its site. It worked a dream. Thanks everyone.

Yours,

Alison Page, Wee Mac Arran.

Consultation response

Sir,

The consultation/survey with ferry users on the temporary relocation to Troon for the Ardrossan/Brodick-Campbeltown service ends on September 23.

The planned move is scheduled for summer 2023 to coincide with MV Glen Sannox entering service. The consultation/survey can be found at https://servicescience.welcomesyourfeedback.net/s/uhu6al.

The library in Brodick has all six options for the potential timetable laid out so it is easy to compare and staff are willing to help those who either have no internet access or smartphone to complete the questionnaire online. Sadly, the software will not allow individual copies to be printed off from the website.

Alternatively, email CalMac at ardrossan.upgrades@calmac.co.uk or send a letter with your choice of timetable and comments to: Consultation on Troon, CalMac, Gourock, Inverclyde. PA19 1QP.

The alternative is to write with your choice or comments to Servsci Ltd, The Stables, Camphill, Baldwins Gate, Staffordshire, ST5 5ES.

It appears many folk on Arran only received the invitation to the consultation event in Brodick the day after the event.

Please take part as it is our one opportunity to say what we think is best for all of us over what is going to be more difficult times. The deadline for this consultation is September 23. Also see the article on the six options from Arran Ferry Action Group in this week’s Banner – pages 8 and 9.

Brodick Library is open Tuesday 10am to 4pm; Thursday 10am to 5pm; Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to noon.

Yours,

Sally Campbell, Arran Ferry Action Group.

Curry night raises funds for Kildonan Hall

Killdonan Village Hall committee’s curry and music night was a huge success with more than 70 people attending the fundraising event.

Taking place on Saturday August 27, the village hall was filled with people enjoying delicious pakora, poppadoms and curries made by Alastair Yates.

Music was provided by The Duff Notes – with vocals by Agnes McDonald – and dancing went on into the early hours. All funds raised will go towards the running and expenses of the hall.

The next event at Kildonan Hall will be the Macmillan coffee morning on Friday September 30 from 10am until noon, to which everyone is invited.

Arran author Ian McMurdo will signing copies of his new bestseller, Dead Man Walking.

Agnes McDonald and The Duff Notes entertain at Kildonan Hall’s curry and music night. No_B35curry01