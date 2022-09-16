Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 37, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday September 14, 2002

Sannox Cricket Club’s first test against Ardrossan Cricket Club ended in defeat for the team. The local team are, back row, Jim Marsden, umpire; Jim Gourlay; Mark Williams; Eric Dunn; Peter Heinemeier; Sandy MacAlister and David Phluger, umpire. Front row: Scott Weir; Glen Williams; Bryan Allsop and Tim Pomeroy. 01_B37ABTYAXC01

Coastguards, police, firemen and medical workers in Kilmory Hall at the successful conclusion of the mock plane crash exercise which put Arran’s emergency services to the test. 01_B37ABTYAXC02





Counsellors offer comfort and hot sweet tea to the ‘victims’ at the mock plane crash exercise by emergency services. 01_B37ABTYAXC03

A presentation dinner was held at the Lagg Inn to mark Margaret McIver’s retirement as manager of Torrylinn Creamery. Margaret is pictured with her daughter Mary and son Alasdair. 01_B37ABTYAXC04

SWRI national golf competition: SWRI national chairman Joyce MacRae, scratch winners East Lothian’s Viv Skinner and Val Makin, Arran honorary president, The Lady Jean Fforde, overall winners Sheila Adams and Margaret Hendrie of Ayrshire, with Shiskine president Eunice Williamson and Mary Mackenzie of the Arran Federation. 01_B37ABTYAXC05

Clare Maxwell with three members of the winning team at the first annual Allan Maxwell Memorial Trophy golf tournament. 01_B37ABTYAXC06



