Announcements – September 16, 2022

DEATHS

McKellar – Elizabeth McArtney (nee McArthur), peacefully at Crosshouse Hospital on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Elizabeth, beloved wife of the late Daniel, much loved mother of Linda, grandmother of Iain and Kirsteen and great grandmother of Ellie. Funeral service at St. Bride’s Church, Brodick on Friday, September 23 at 11:30am and thereafter to Lamlash cemetery to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if

desired to ArCaS. Feel free to wear something colourful.

WADE – Edna Violet Louise, peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, aged 97 years. Edna, beloved wife of the late Eric, much loved mother of Michael and Susan. Funeral service in Lamlash Church on Thursday, September 22 at 11:30am and thereafter to Lamlash cemetery to which all are welcome.