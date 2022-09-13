SAMS open day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) will open its doors to potential students on Friday October 28.

The Dunstaffnage-based institute is giving everyone the chance to find out more about its research and student life by running guided tours around the teaching labs, lecture rooms and other student spaces.

SAMS, a partner of UHI, gained a 100 per cent student satisfaction score in the National Student Survey for the third consecutive year in 2022 and has been ranked first in Scotland and third in the UK for earth and marine sciences in the Guardian University Guide 2022.





The open day will run from 1.30pm to 4pm. For more information and to register visit www.sams.ac.uk//study/open-day