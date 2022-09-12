Sport shows mark of respect for the Queen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Most sporting fixtures across Scotland were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect after the passing of the Queen.

Football club representatives met on a Zoom call on Friday morning to discuss their plans, after the monarch’s death at the age of 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

‘We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning and in discussions with our colleagues across the game in Scotland it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,’ said Scottish FA president Rod Petrie.





‘We will work with our clubs and members in the meantime to ensure appropriate steps are taken throughout the period of mourning.’

Among teams showing their mark of respect were Central Scottish AFL Premier League side Oban Saints, Greater Glasgow AFL’s Oban Saints GG, Scottish Amateur AFL teams Lochgilphead Red Star and Tarbert, West of Scotland AFL’s Campbeltown Pupils and North Caledonian League side Fort William.

The Scottish Youth FA and Scottish Women’s FA released a joint statement confirming that youth football would go ahead.

The statement said: ‘In sharing the deepest condolences with the Royal family, youth teams are being encouraged to make the Queen’s death with a minute’s applause or silence ahead of their fixtures at the weekend as a sign of respect.





‘In recognition of the important social and health benefits for young people that football brings the SWFA and SYFA have confirmed that fixtures will go ahead this weekend, but in the context of national mourning, teams are being encouraged to pay respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth who passed away on Thursday.

Football will resume next week – a statement issued from the Scottish FA states that ‘all Scottish football fixtures will resume as from Monday September 12’.

The English Premier League, Football League and Women’s Super League announced earlier on Friday they would be postponing all their fixtures for last weekend.

Government guidance stated that organisations were under no obligation to cancel events during the period of national mourning, but they may wish to adjust their plans for the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

Other sports events scheduled for last weekend were either cancelled or significantly altered as a mark of respect to the nation’s Sovereign of more than seven decades.

Following the sad news and passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Camanachd Association president Steven Mackenzie issued the following statement:

‘On behalf of the Camanachd Association, we extend our deepest condolences to the Royal family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

‘As a mark of respect the Camanachd Association will join the nation in a period of mourning this weekend and reflect on the sense of service and the spirit that characterised Her Majesty’s long reign.

‘All organised shinty fixtures and events for the weekend of Saturday 10 September are to be postponed. The Camanachd Association board of directors and staff will consider the official mourning guidance and will work with all clubs, sponsors and associations to advise on the next steps.

The Scottish Rugby Union called off all domestic rugby, meaning matches involving Tennent’s West League Division Two side Oban Lorne along with Division Three teams Lochaber, Isle of Mull, and Helensburgh were postponed. The Oban Lorne Ladies match against Wigtownshire was called off as was the women’s national team’s match against Spain due to be played last Sunday.

Gavin Scott, head of rugby development at the SRU said: ‘As a mark of respect, and to acknowledge the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Scottish Rugby issued a statement on Thursday September 8 postponing domestic competitive matches last weekend.

‘The postponement of competitive matches at the weekend applies to all League and Conference fixtures. Scottish Rugby’s competitions team will follow the usual process as set out in National Competition Rules for the rescheduling of all League and Conference fixtures and we will be in touch with new dates in due course.

For any clubs or schools scheduled to host activity which falls outside of Leagues or Conferences – such as training, friendlies or festivals – these may still go ahead.

As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence/and or play the National Anthem at the start of events, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

In England, rugby and cricket were played last weekend.

Elsewhere, play at the PGA Championship golf at Wentworth where Oban’s Bob MacIntyre was taking part resumed on Saturday after play was suspended on Thursday evening when the news broke of the Queen’s death and cancelled on Friday.