Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll praises ‘incredible matriarch’

‘On behalf of the people of Argyll and Bute, I send my deepest condolences to the Royal family,’ said the Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, Mrs Jane MacLeod.

‘We join them in their sadness and sorrow. We grieve our Queen, but they also grieve a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who must have been such a source of inspiration, love and guidance for them.

‘An incredible matriarch as well as our Head of State; this is an extremely great loss not only to the nation, but one that will be felt very keenly and, indeed, personally by so very many people around the world.





‘Her dedication and commitment in service to her beloved country over the past 70 years is surely unmatched. She has led the United Kingdom with dignity and grace through times of war and peace, triumph and tribulation, sorrow and joy. Life in Great Britain without her will be very, very difficult to come to terms with, indeed.

‘As her official representative in Argyll and Bute, I will work with the local authority to make arrangements for people who want to record their condolences on this tremendously sad occasion.

‘Our thoughts are with the Queen’s family first and foremost.’



