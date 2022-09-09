Provost pays tribute to Queen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Tributes are pouring in from across Scotland following the the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

Her son King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a ‘moment of great sadness’ for him and his family and that her loss would be ‘deeply felt’ around the world.





North Ayrshire Provost Anthea Dickson was among those to pay tribute. She said: ‘This is an incredibly sad day. The Queen has been part of the fabric of the United Kingdom throughout all of our lifetimes.

‘As the world’s second longest-ever serving monarch, very few of us have ever

known a time when she hasn’t been part of our lives.

‘Throughout good times and bad times, she has been our constant. She represented the UK at home and abroad – it was clear she had a deep affection for each part of her Commonwealth and that was repaid by respect and affection for her.

‘While we mourn here in North Ayrshire, we know that deep sense of sadness

unites us with people from every corner of the globe. Her appeal was universal.





‘While we will miss her leadership and dignity, she will never be forgotten and

her legacy will live on – not only through her family but through the values she

demonstrated and shared throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK.’

The Queen’s personal representative in Ayrshire and Arran released the following statement: ‘The Lord-Lieutenant of Ayrshire and Arran, Sheriff Iona McDonald OBE and all at the Lieutenancy are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen earlier today.

‘Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.’