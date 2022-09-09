House concert of remembrance and celebration

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Jewish Cultural Association (AJCA) resumed hosting house concerts last month with the return of Dr Deborah Nemko, who was the final performer at the association’s last concert over two years ago.

Dr Nemko’s research specialty is recovering works composed by Dutch composers during the holocaust and restoring them to the performance repertory.

Her concert, once again at her old friend Alice Maxwell’s house, featuring suppressed and forgotten works by Dutch Jewish composers and non-Jewish allies, was entitled Music of Remembrance and Celebration.





Dr Nemko’s concert provided a mix of stunning performances of holocaust-era composers but what made the evening truly memorable was Dr Nemko’s commentary which combined the composers’ stories with her renditions of their works.

The audience learned about Dick Kattenburg, who composed even while in hiding from the Nazis. His life and musical career ended when he was captured and sent to Auschwitz and was murdered at age 24.

In playing his composition Deux Valses, Dr Nemko treated the audience to Kattenburg’s bright and optimistic blend of jazz and echoes of Ravel.

Before playing Petite Rhapsodie Hongroise, Dr Nemko explained that composer Géza Frid was a Hungarian musician trapped in the Netherlands at the beginning of World War II.





Forbidden to perform, he spent his war years as a member of the resistance, becoming a prolific forger of coupons and identity documents.

The programme also included Le Tombeau de Couperin by Maurice Ravel, Berceuse by Johanna Bordewijk-Roepman and works by Fania Chapiro.

The concert ended on a popular high note as Dr Nemko’s piano joined with Alice Maxwell on violin for two rousing final pieces.