First Responders awarded jubilee medals

Arran’s Community First Responders were recently presented with Queen’s platinum jubilee medals and coins.

Team leader at Lamlash Ambulance station Graeme Brown presented the medals to First Responders and commemorative coins for those with less than five years’ service.

Community First Responders are trained by the Scottish Ambulance Service to attend certain types of emergency calls in the area where they live or work. Their aim is to reach a potential life-threatening emergency in the first vital minutes before the ambulance crew arrives.





Many of Arran’s First Responders have volunteered for more than 10-years and, prior to the pandemic, the North Arran group had the incredible record of being available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dating back to June 9 2003.

Queen’s platinum jubilee medals have been awarded to serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and the armed forces. The medals and coins are a token of the nation’s thanks for their service on the Queen’s 70th anniversary of her reign.

Lamlash Ambulance station team leader Graeme Brown, left, with recipients of the Queen’s jubilee medal and coins: Liz Evans, Fiona Rutherford, Stuart Blake, Carol Anderson, Sam Bloy, Phyllis Picken, Morag Brown, Chris Traill and Fiona Laing. No_B35firstresp01



