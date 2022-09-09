First live listen-in event held by ArranSound

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran’s community radio service ArranSound held its first live listen-in event on Tuesday featuring the work of radio playwright Jill Korn.

Jill is an Ayrshire-based author who also writes radio plays; her favourite themes are Scottish folklore and history, both with a twist somewhere in the storyline.

Her latest play, The Lady and The Poet, is no exception as it is based on the letters between Ayrshire’s Bard Robert Burns and his patroness Frances Wallace Dunlop.





Unlike many of Burns’ relationships, this was purely platonic, with Mrs Dunlop acting as a mentor, a patron of the arts and a stern critic of the poet’s lifestyle.

The play provides a dramatic and poignant look at a friendship that almost endured a lifetime. Almost, but not quite.

The audience at Ormidale Pavilion on Monday night heard from the author about the inspiration for the play and from John Boyd, its producer, about how the dramatic sound effects were put together.

The audience, who enjoyed snacks and drinks during the informal evening, heard the original radio play and were able to ask questions and find out about how radio drama is made.





Some of Jill’s other work can be heard online at https://www.jillkorn.com/sound-escape-theatre

ArranSound chairperson Mhairi-Aileen Smeir, left, with playwright Jill Korn and producer John Boyd. 01_B36poet01

The audience at the first live listen-in at Orimdale Pavilion. 01_B36poet02