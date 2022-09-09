Organisers raise a glass to loan scheme

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

McLellan Festival organisers have gone plastic-free by using drinking glasses from the Think About Plastic (TAP) Arran glasses scheme.

The scheme, launched in 2020, has allowed groups including Music Arran, the McLellan Poetry Fringe and Arran Open Studios to eliminate the use of plastic and to employ sustainable practices.

The glasses were bought by TAP following a successful bid to North Ayrshire Locality Partnership and are available to organisations and individuals holding an event on Arran.





There is no charge to borrow the glasses but TAP, a registered charity, requests a small donation to support its work.

Helen How, TAP chairperson, said: ‘We are delighted the glasses are being used by the McLellan Festival. TAP led Arran to be the first community to commit to substantially reduce plastic use and be the first plastic-free community and island in Scotland.

‘Our aim is to reduce the amount of plastic entering the sea around Arran. Every organisation and event which rejects single use plastic in favour of using the glasses loan scheme is helping to save our seas.’

In addition to the glasses loan scheme, TAP runs an accreditation scheme which encourages local businesses to reduce plastic use and raise awareness about single use plastic. It also runs beach clean initiatives, awareness campaigns and provides free, helpful information resources. TAP can be contacted by email at info@thinkaboutplastic-arran.co.uk.





