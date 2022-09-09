Double win for Graeme at autumn handicap

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The winner of the autumn handicap held by the Arran Golfers Association at Machrie last Sunday was Graeme Andrew, who also picked up the over-55 prize.

Despite all the rain over the two days before, the course was in excellent condition and the rain stopped just as the first players went out.

The club thanked William McNally for the condition of the course and Emma for the soup, sandwiches and cake.





Result: First class: 1 Graeme Andrew 69, 2 Stuart Black 78 BIH, 3 Donald Logan 78. Second class: 1 Willie McNally 69, 2 Alex Morrison-Cowan 70, 3 Andy Patterson 72. Winner of the autumn handicap was Graeme Andrew 69 BIH and scratch with 81.

Fixtures: Saturday September 10, Seniors Handicap at Shiskine, tee off 1pm.

Lamlash Golf Club

Wednesday August 31, medal 3: 1 Fiona Drennan 88-23=65, 2 Kate McAdam 83-17=66. Scratch Susan Butchard 76.





Thursday September 1, Summer Cup and Commando Cup: 1 Derek Harrison 78-20=58, 2 Craig Young 61+1=62, 3 Iain Murchie 70-7=63, 4 Neil Young 69-5=64 BIH. Best scratch, Craig Young 61. Magic twos Jake Young @16th, Neil Young @13th, Craig Young @4th, 5th and 15th. Hole 17 drawn, rollover.

Fixtures: Sunday September 10, AGA Seniors Handicap at Shiskine, 12 holes only, 1pm start. Thursday September 15, Summer Cup and Captain’s Prize, make up own groups and see starter for time.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday August 27, 18 hole medal: 1 R Burke 76-16-60 BIH, 2 A Smith 75-15-60, 3 W Paton 70-8-62 scratch.

Fixtures: Saturday September 10, AGA Senior Handicap at Shiskine Golf Club. Wednesday September 14, 18-hole Wednesday medal final.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday August 31, Summer Trophy, 24 played: 1 Nicol Auld 5, 63 and lowest gross, 2 Gus MacLeod 16, 64 acb, 3 Sandy Pringle 14, 64, 4 Alan Kay 19, 65 acb. Magic twos David Morrison @1st and 4th.

Fixtures: Saturday September 10, Wolfi’s Stableford. Sunday September 11, Aitken Rosebowl foursomes. Wednesday September 14, Summer Trophy, final round.

Shiskine Golf Club

Wednesday August 31, gents Summer Cup: 1 Colin Adams 50-11=39 BIH, 2 Robert Waine 49-10=39. Scratch Gary Campbell 43. Magic twos R Waine, G Campbell, A Bannatyne and J McNally.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday September 6, sweep, yellow tees: 1 John Milesi 61, 2 Brian Sherwood 62, 3 Campbell Laing 66.

Fixtures: Tuesday September 13, Medal, tee off 12.30pm.