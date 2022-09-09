Cancellations are ‘catastrophic’ to Arran route

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

New figures showing the extent of cancellations on Arran’s lifeline ferry network demonstrate the SNP’s ‘catastrophic’ handling of the problem, according to West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene.

The new data revealed the 38-year-old MV Isle of Arran – the oldest ship in CalMac’s fleet – has had 877 services cancelled since 2007. If the MV Glen Sannox had been built on time, there would be less strain on the oldest ferry in the fleet.

Meanwhile, the MV Caledonian Isles, which is approaching 30 years in service, was cancelled 229 times over the same period.





In 2021, there were 163 technical issues recorded among the entire CalMac fleet, an 81 per cent increase on the 90 faults recorded in 2017, meaning that last year was the worst for technical faults on Scotland’s ageing CalMac ferries – with 2022 on course to be even worse.

The figures, obtained via a freedom of information request by the Scottish Conservatives, also show 141 technical problems have been recorded so far in 2022. That figure will rise to 242 by the end of the year if the current rate of faults continues.

Jamie Greene described the figures as ‘shameful’ for the SNP and said they were badly letting down Arran residents and businesses.

‘These staggering figures show the true extent to which the SNP are letting down Arran residents and businesses who continue to feel the full force of the bungled ferry fiasco,’ said Mr Greene.





‘Ferries are supposed to be a lifeline service for islanders who need them to get to school, hospital or work appointments. Yet SNP incompetence has left CalMac with a decrepit and ageing fleet which the statistics suggest is getting worse.

‘Residents cannot afford any further delays in the delivery of the overdue Ferguson ferries. The Scottish government must pull out all the stops to prevent any further delays.’

